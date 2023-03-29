Man snaps at wife with post-partum over comments about baby's looks, 'stop projecting.'

Post-partum depression is a serious health issue that affects a lot of new mothers. Without proper treatment and support, women suffering from post-partum can behave in ways completely unrecognizable from their "regular" personality, and hurt those around them in the process.
As with any mental health issue, finding the balance between supporting a loved one and enabling destructive behaviors and attitudes can be a fine line. And the pressures and stress of parenthood add to the tension of this balance.
He wrote:
AITA for going off on my wife for commenting about our 3-week-old daughter’s looks?
My daughter, our second child, is three weeks old. Pre pregnancy, my wife was diagnosed with general anxiety disorder and depression, and in the days since birthing our baby girl, is most definitely experiencing post-partum depression. Our first child, our son, looks very much so like her.