Man won't let son invite 'special needs' friend to sleepover, wife calls him ableist.

Being a good parent involves more than just taking care of your own kid's basic needs.
Parenting also involves learning about their friends and helping them navigate their social life as they get older and their life becomes more and more developed outside of the home. Sometimes, helping support their social development means that you're also challenged to learn new things and move beyond your biases.
He wrote:
AITA for not letting my son invite his special needs friend to his sleepover?
My son has been excitedly planning this sleepover with his school friends, and I initially had no issue with it since I'm already familiar with his friend group as they often come over to play basketball after school. However, my son recently made friends with a boy named Jason who has special needs.