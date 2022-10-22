Dad takes daughter to the women's restroom; woman threatens to call police.

So I’m 34m and my daughter is 5f. Wife is 31f. We were on a long road trip (driving to another state) and my daughter announced she had to pee really bad. So I drove until I found a Walmart, and my wife asked me to take her to the restroom since she wasn’t feeling well.

I’d like to start off the rest of this by saying we as a family do not usually use public restrooms (my wife’s a bit of a germaphobe so she tells me to avoid them) but we still had a long way to go and our daughter tends to get super upset and angry when she’s uncomfortable. So we figured this could be an exception for the sake of everyone’s sanity.