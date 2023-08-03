Man tells dad his homeschooled kids are 'socially inept.' Dad says, 'yours are worse.'

The 9yo Cashin boy is very talkative and affectionate. The other day he ki$$ed my 9yo on the liP$ while they were building Legos in front of other kids.. My son nearly gagged. That alone got him blacklisted from the other kids in the neighborhood.

So now my 13yo and 9yo don't want to hang out with them. That really hurt the Cashin kids and their dad asked me if I knew what was going on. I said bro, I'm going to be honest. Your kids are socially inept. My kids really tried with your kids.

They don't want to hangout with your kids because they don't want them to get bullied by other kids in their social group. I told him I really really like his kids. But they just don't fit in. My kids can't fix that.