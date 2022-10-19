Man tells ex's kid not to call him 'dad'; ex says he's being a 'jerk.'

I have split custody for my two sons Diego(12) and Sasha (10) with my ex Josie. About a year after we split up Josie got pregnant from a one night stand, and had a girl, Eva. That guy never stepped up.

He's pretty broke so doesnt pay child support and would stop by every now and then when Eva was young but hasnt been seen since she was 4 or 5. I'm pretty good friends with Josie and will invite her and all 3 kids over sometimes when I have cookouts and stuff like that.

Through the years ive watched Eva for Josie as a favor here and there. They go to the same school so sometimes ill pick all three of them up and drop them off at Josies on her weeks when she's busy but I have some time.