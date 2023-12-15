Man tells fiancé she's selfish for not letting extended family move in with them. AITA?

You have different priorities. Your fiance knows darned good and well that if your family moves in-they will never move out. And she isn’t enthusiastic about legally binding herself to you and starting a family under these conditions.

At least you let her know your priorities now, rather than after you are married or have gotten her pregnant.

YTA This is not her fault. You want different things. Now you know she doesn’t want to become a caretaker for several people, two of whom are grown ass adults. Let her go.

judgingahole writes:

NAH - You don't want your family on the streets and that's understandable. But you can't just move them in with her adamantly against moving them in.