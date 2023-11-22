Man tells kids, 'I don't care if your mom passes, you all abandoned me.' AITA?

When this man is hurt by what his family did to him, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my kids I don't care if their mom passes and I don't love them?"

I (56M) was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back when I was 37. They caught it relatively early but I was not expected to survive. About a month after my diagnosis my exwife (Sara, 55F) divorced me, took the kids, house and most of our savings.

She even turned the kids (at the time 14M, 12F, 11F) against me and I was alone (only child and my parents died in my 20s so no other family) to deal with my seemingly inevitable death. Well except 1 person, my coworker, Jane.