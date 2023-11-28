Man tells MIL, 'It's time for you to stop having children.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this man criticizes his MIL, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my MIL she shouldn’t have any more children?"

I’m (30M) married and my partner (30F) and I decided to have children. Growing up her mom would say she didn’t want her to adopt because she just wanted a “regular” family.

Wife can’t conceive so we decided to adopt, and it’s no big deal for us, we see it as the same as having bio children. We’ve shared the news with the family and MIL received the news by deciding to adopt too.

I was frustrated and she says I should be happy for her. Btw she has an unhappy relationship, and they are BOTH unemployed right now. The job market is not looking good for them because they’re both 55+ and it’s even harder to find jobs.