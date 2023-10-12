Man tells mom, 'you should've learned how to cook.' AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his mother, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my mom she should’ve learned how to cook?"

I (20m) still live with my parents and I really wish my mom had learned how to cook when she was young. My grandparents are from Mexico and they cooked really good food when I was young but now they are all dead and none of the culture or food was passed on.

I want to start learning how to cook but I want to take on a culture that I can pass on to my children and I’ve always been really interested in Spanish food so I’ve learned how to make pallea and all that but my mom wanted me to pass on her parent’s culture and said I should cook Mexican food.