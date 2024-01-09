Man tells SAHM wife, 'just take my money for son's candy sale' she says, 'bad parenting!' AITA?

There is a reason that the organization has a rule that the family cannot buy all the candy bars, and you are trying to go against that rule which is not going to teach your child anything except the easy way out.

You do not want to do that with your child because it can turn them into an entitled person who always thinks they can get the easy way out. Or another idea is for you to take your child around the neighborhood and help them sell their candy bars.

I feel you are trying to take the lazy way out but just wanted to buy the bars so they are done. That is not what you want to teach your child. You want to teach your child that they have to work for what they want, just like you work for what you want.