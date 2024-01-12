Man tells SIL to get over her miscarriages and support his pregnant wife. AITA?

When this man is upset with his SIL, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister in law to stop being bitter about my wife's successful pregnancy after she (SIL) had multiple miscarriages?​​​​​​"

I (m26) am married to my wife (f24), my older brother (m30) is also married to SIL (f28 or 29). My brother has been married for longer than my wife and I, him and my SIL got pregnant quite a few times, but she lost her pregnancy every time. They keep trying but either in the first or second trimester she miscarries.

My wife and I got married last year, she got pregnant a few months after the wedding and we welcomed our baby a little over a month ago. We celebrated Christmas with her family, and new year's eve with mine.