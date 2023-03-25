Dad tells ex's husband he doesn't deserve to be a 'bonus daddy' to his son. AITA?

There is a fine line between cherishing your children and being possessive of them.

One man refused to allow he ex wife's new husband to play the role of stepfather to his son. He feels he is right to draw the line, as his son's bi dad but it's possible that he is reacting very emotionally about his ex wife's new relationship.

AITA for telling my sons' stepdad that he crossed boundaries with me?

Nearby-Wrap9295

My ex remarried almost four years ago to "Ben." Although he wanted kids, my ex did not want any more. I had to tell Ben that he was not our kids' dad in anyway, shape or form and never will be. Our kids are not going to look at you as my equal or as a "bonus daddy." Sounds harsh but I believe in establishing boundaries and he said he understood.