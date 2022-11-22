Man tells teacher his kid's home life is 'none of her business.' People call him AH.

From OP: "AITA for telling my kid's teacher to stop 'fishing for information that's none of her business?"

I'm raising an 8yo boy who is technically my nephew though we are not biologically related. It's a complicated story. He's been with me since he was 5 and calls me Uncle Mike.

His teacher, Miss L, has been complaining about his behavior. I asked for examples and then asked her if other boys in her class displayed the same behavior because it sounds like typical 3rd grade boy behavior (ie not paying attention, talking too much).

We really weren't making any progress until she asked me about Aidan's home life. I thought she was going to ask about his sleeping habits. She said "well meant about his parents."