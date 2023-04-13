Man tells wife to 'drop it' after daughter from past marriage files restraining order.

It's painful and difficult to acknowledge when it's time to throw in the towel on a family relationship.
But sometimes, the writing on the wall is so bold and obvious your only choices are delusion or acceptance.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my wife to cut her losses and focus on our family?
My wife and I have 4 kids. She has Noah (12) and Ellie (9) from a previous relationship and we have Rose (4) and Jackson (9 months) together. A couple of things important to mention is that my wife has another kid, Ava (14), also with her ex, that lives with her sister, and that her ex moved back to his home country after the divorce and has nothing to do with the kids.
Shortly after the divorce (4 years ago), Ava and my wife got into an argument. Ava blamed her mom for her dad leaving and it got pretty heated. In the heat of the moment, my wife destroyed what could be described as Ava's comfort item and told Ava to get the f**k out of her house.