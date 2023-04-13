Man tells wife to 'drop it' after daughter from past marriage files restraining order.

It's painful and difficult to acknowledge when it's time to throw in the towel on a family relationship.

But sometimes, the writing on the wall is so bold and obvious your only choices are delusion or acceptance.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his wife to cut her losses with one of her daughters.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my wife to cut her losses and focus on our family?

My wife and I have 4 kids. She has Noah (12) and Ellie (9) from a previous relationship and we have Rose (4) and Jackson (9 months) together. A couple of things important to mention is that my wife has another kid, Ava (14), also with her ex, that lives with her sister, and that her ex moved back to his home country after the divorce and has nothing to do with the kids.