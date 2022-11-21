Someecards Logo
Man won't accommodate niece's 'special' diet for Thanksgiving, family is taking sides.

Maggie Lalley
Nov 21, 2022 | 7:27 PM
When this man refuses to make special food for his niece, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to make my niece special food for our family gathering?"

My wife(36) and I(38) have decided to host thanksgiving this year. My sister, Maggie(43), just informed me yesterday that her daughter, Bria(21), is now following a gluten free diet and asked if there's anything that she'd be able to eat.

I told her that Bria can eat turkey, gravy, sweet potato casserole, and pie.

She misunderstood and told me that there was no need to change everything for her. I told her we aren't changing anything and she can eat the same food as us since it was her decision to start a restrictive diet right before the holidays.

Maggie told me that her kid will not be able to eat most of the food and I told her that isn't my problem.

She then told me that she'd be bringing some sort of special dish for her. I told her that I didn't want to make my wife uncomfortable with her competitive bullshit, because my sister has a history of doing this.

