Man won't accommodate niece's 'special' diet for Thanksgiving, family is taking sides.

When this man refuses to make special food for his niece, he asks Reddit:
My wife(36) and I(38) have decided to host thanksgiving this year. My sister, Maggie(43), just informed me yesterday that her daughter, Bria(21), is now following a gluten free diet and asked if there's anything that she'd be able to eat.
I told her that Bria can eat turkey, gravy, sweet potato casserole, and pie.
She misunderstood and told me that there was no need to change everything for her. I told her we aren't changing anything and she can eat the same food as us since it was her decision to start a restrictive diet right before the holidays.
Maggie told me that her kid will not be able to eat most of the food and I told her that isn't my problem.
She then told me that she'd be bringing some sort of special dish for her. I told her that I didn't want to make my wife uncomfortable with her competitive bullshit, because my sister has a history of doing this.