Man thinks GF's BELIEFS are WEIRD; his friend destroys her 'crystals.' AITA?

When this man is weirded out by his GF, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for thinking my GF’s beliefs are weird?"

Me (27m) and my girlfriend (21f) have been together for 2 years. When we got together, she made me aware of the fact that she has borderline personality disorder & other mental health issues, something which didn’t change the way I felt about her.

I understand how mental health can be and I’ve supported her whenever she has a mood swing or episode.

One thing my girlfriend has always done which I’m not a fan of is collect crystals. She claims she doesn’t get them for their “energy” (I don’t believe that crystals give different types of energy but she does) and only gets them because they’re cool, but it’s pretty clear that she thinks more than that.