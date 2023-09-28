Man thinks GF's BELIEFS are WEIRD; his friend destroys her 'crystals.' AITA?

When this man is weirded out by his GF, he asks Reddit:
Me (27m) and my girlfriend (21f) have been together for 2 years. When we got together, she made me aware of the fact that she has borderline personality disorder & other mental health issues, something which didn’t change the way I felt about her.
I understand how mental health can be and I’ve supported her whenever she has a mood swing or episode.
One thing my girlfriend has always done which I’m not a fan of is collect crystals. She claims she doesn’t get them for their “energy” (I don’t believe that crystals give different types of energy but she does) and only gets them because they’re cool, but it’s pretty clear that she thinks more than that.
She will sometimes put her crystals in water that she’s left out overnight which she’ll call “moon water” to apparently “charge them” with energy again. This is just one of various things she’ll do.
Yesterday 3 of my friends came over to my house whilst my GF was at work. After a while of chilling and playing games (we were kind of drunk at this point), one of my friends pointed to a little bottle of water on the windowsill with a small white crystal in it and asked what it was.
I told him about my girlfriend’s beliefs in crystals and all of them went into hysterics. I couldn’t help but laugh too as I personally find crystals ridiculous myself.
Then one of my friends got up, took the crystal out the bottle and threw it out the window. It didn’t really affect me and we found it funny. I genuinely thought she wouldn’t even notice because she has at least over 50 crystals and this was just 1 out of them and was a tiny one at that.
Well my GF came home around an hour later and after about 10 mins asked where her crystal was that she left out to “charge”. As soon as she said that, one of my friends blurted out “the only thing you should worry about charging is your phone, not your crystals you crazy hippie b*&h whilst laughing. It was super obvious that he was drunk.
I asked my friends to leave & afterwards my GF immediately burst into tears and asked why I didn’t tell my friend to be quiet when he called my own GF a B. I decided it was time to be honest, and I told her what I thought of the crystals too & told her what happened whilst she was out.
She didn’t take it well, and tried spewing so much nonsense about crystals and how I should respect her beliefs in them.
She’s not really speaking to me now, but it’s not like I’m stopping her from doing what she wants to do. I find it weird but I wouldn’t actually force her to stop collecting them.
What does everyone think about this? Also if anyone her knows about mental health issues, is this just a symptom of one of them? Because I know she has dealt with delusions previously. AITA?
toomanykids writes:
YTA. You don’t have to agree with her beliefs, BUT you also don’t have to belittle them. That’s just the tip of the YTA iceberg, though. Making fun of someone who you care about when they aren’t present makes you TA.
Not standing up for your GF when she’s called a B by one of your friends makes you TA. Asking us for advice and info on her possible mental illness after telling us all of these other things that make you TA? Wow.
monsterdove writes:
YTA. Doesnt matter what her beliefs are, you let your friends chuck her possession out the window. You should've been angry.
goatgoat6 writes:
YTA. You dont have to believe but you should have respected your GF. She deserves better than that, better than you. You betrayed her to your friends who's families likely believe in their own skygod mythology.
Again she deserves better. You encouraged her mocking. She deserves better. shame on you. And your friends are shit bags, perhaps you should be roommates; you deserve each other.