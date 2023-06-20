Man tired of being expected to watch son, 'just because I work from home.' AITA?

I'm not entirely sure how to explain this but here is my best effort. It's summer break where I live. Two days ago my son [12] and his friend [also 12] came up with plans to go to a movie during the day. I work remotely and all the other parents have jobs that are in person.
So, in what I thought was a nice gesture, I volunteered to drop them off at the movies. I knew I could plan a 15-30 minute break into my day. The friend rode his bike over a few hours before the movie.
They're 12 so I was paying attention to what they were doing but I wasn't being overly watchful. Also, I was working.
Anyway, they were up in my son's room playing Xbox and then running around the yard. I looked out to see they're both jumping in the pool in their clothes.
I wasn't annoyed, I just figured 'whatever they're 12' and then I realized they needed to be at this movie in about a half hour. I went out and said 'Are you guys still going to the movie?' and they said yes. I pointed out that going to a movie soaking wet is a bad idea.
I told my son to get changed and had his friend put on a set of my son's clothes. I took them to the movie, put the friend's clothes in the dryer while they were at the movie and then put them in a bag for him to take home.
I felt like an awesome dad. I still managed to get my work done, dropped the kids off at a movie, made sure they weren't soaking wet and picked them up from the movie. I got all that done before 4 p.m. To me that felt like an achievement.
My wife got home from work and said she was getting texts from the other mom. Basically, she was asking why her son was wearing our son's clothes and then, after talking to her son, heard the full story.
She related that to my wife and I pretty much said 'Yep, that is how it happened'. Her take and the other mom's take was that I was irresponsible. A direct quote from my wife was 'Why did you let them go in the pool?'
I was annoyed at this point...I said I didn't let them do anything, I was working, they jumped in and then I took care of the situation. Somehow that snowballed into her saying I have it so easy working from home and I need to do a better job of watching what our son and his friends do.
Am I the a**hole? Things have been tense between us for the past two days and I feel like I should apologize just to make things OK. At the same time, I want her to to apologize to me and say 'Thank you for working full time and watching the kids'.
NTA. You were the opposite of 'irresponsible'. If anything, you should've asked your son and his friend if it was a smart idea to go to see a movie soaking wet and have them figure out what they should do from that point instead of telling them to change, put their clothes in the dryer, etc.
What exactly was 'irresponsible' from the friend's mom POV?!
From how I understand it: she felt like me agreeing to take them to the movie meant that I agreed to watch him for the day. That's sort of fine...I don't mind if he has friends over during the day. But I do work. Obviously I can still post on reddit so I'm not going to act like a savior but that was sort of the gist of it.
You generously provided free childcare for her kiddo while you were at work.
The kids are 12. They jumped in the pool. Kids do dumb things. But 12 is old enough to yell for help if anything went wrong. But nothing did, you handled it, and the kids had a good day.If friend's mom wants to be pissed off at anyone for the pool incident, she can be annoyed with her kid for acting...like a 12-year-old? Instead she's deflecting and making it about you.
NTA. You have nothing to apologize for. Mom who enjoyed free childcare thanks to you is the one who needs to cool down, apologize, and say thank you.
I'll still apologize...its just how I am. But I do agree...I don't think a 7th grader needs that level of monitoring.
Work from home here too, why do people think that working from home means we have the day off? I still have scheduled breaks and time I need to be productive, still being managed, still need to actually work 🫠 you’re not the asshole at all.
I always express to my husband, imagine trying to do xyz while also doing abc, could you manage that? Being home doesn’t mean you have the day off. I’m micromanaged harder being work from home lol.
How do you explain it? Apparently I sound like someone that can do everything at once. I can multitask but not at the level she wants and tbh I HATE working from home...I'd rather he was just in day camp but that's not the situation.
Ask them if they would like to take two 12 year old boys to their job and if they could still work and watch them at the same time. Just because your desk is in your house and not in an office doesn't mean you aren't doing the same amount of work or expected to be there at set hours.
You could also explain that while your boss can't just walk in and find you aren't at your desk, they can monitor your computer activity and if they find you aren't working because you're watching kids they will be just as annoyed and find it just as unprofessional if you had brought those kids into the office and let them distract you there.
Maybe you need more boundaries about your work day - no more additional childcare commitments, if your kid wants to see friends you might be able to take a break to drive him there, but you won't have them over while you're working if it's expected that you will be actively watching them.
NTA. Yes, it was stupid they jumped in the pool - but it’s what 12 year olds do. He should be old enough to not need a babysitter/be micromanaged. You handled the situation as anyone would have.
You were home working and there if an emergency happened. You also got them there and home from the movie.