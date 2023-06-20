Man tired of being expected to watch son, 'just because I work from home.' AITA?

My wife got home from work and said she was getting texts from the other mom. Basically, she was asking why her son was wearing our son's clothes and then, after talking to her son, heard the full story.

She related that to my wife and I pretty much said 'Yep, that is how it happened'. Her take and the other mom's take was that I was irresponsible. A direct quote from my wife was 'Why did you let them go in the pool?'

I was annoyed at this point...I said I didn't let them do anything, I was working, they jumped in and then I took care of the situation. Somehow that snowballed into her saying I have it so easy working from home and I need to do a better job of watching what our son and his friends do.