Bipolar wife thinks daughter uses her mental illness as excuse, husband says she's just scared.

My wife thinks that this happened because yesterday my wife told the mother of one of my daughter's school friends that she was sick and could not take my daughter to a play date. So, my wife thinks that my daughter's friend brought up the situation at school and made my daughter cry.

My wife also has come up with the idea that my daughter might be manipulating her to skip physical education (I would never have thought something like that).

My perception of the event was that my daughter was crying because she is indeed anxious with the situation (mom always sick). I said that we need to find a way to deal with the situation so that it does not affect our daughter.