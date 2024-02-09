Man tricked by open marriage wife into getting 3way partner pregnant. AITA?

When this man in an open marriage is weirded out by his wife's surprise in the bedroom, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not feeling comfortable about getting another woman pregnant?"

Title pretty much says it all. My wife and I have been together since we were 20, so about 13 years and we have a very active se% life. We weren't each others first but we are each others only (sort of).

We've delved into swinger lifestyle a couple of times just exploring our se%ualities and it's been fun. Obviously communication and trust is very strong and we haven't come across any problems with infidelity or anything.

That all changed when we hit our thirties and decided to cool it down. So much so that this year, we gave birth to our first beautiful daughter.