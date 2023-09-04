Man with two adult children takes in nephew who was disowned. AITA?

Recently, someone from his college outed Caleb as gay and Sarah has disowned him as her son, and ever so graciously gave him a week to get out of her house (sarcasm of course).

I reached out to Caleb and told him that he is welcome to stay with me for free so that he can finish college, there's no way I could watch a family member become homeless without trying to help them.

After some talking things out he moved in, and I had him take Jamie's old bedroom. My kids haven't lived at home in a while now so I have the space, and it's actually quite nice to have Caleb's company.

The problem is that Jamie and Mia are both extremely upset with me for letting Caleb move in, considering their history with him and Sarah showing him favoritism.