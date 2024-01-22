Man upset with the eggs his girlfriend makes for him. AITA? UPDATED.

And then I noticed she seemed upset. I asked her what was the matter. She said I could have told her how I liked my eggs. That’s when I said I’m sorry, I forgot. And I then she said: I didn’t know you were such a picky eater - and remained upset for most of our breakfast, while I tried to change the subject.

I thought her reaction (even getting upset with something so minor) was indeed over the top and that’s the first time I see her behave like this. When I said it freaked me out is because we’re still in a new relationship and getting to know each other.

Let's see what readers thought.

familiarseason45 writes: