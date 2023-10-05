Man upset at therapist after he outs his son, wife says he's 'overreacting.' AITA?

Therapists should never reveal what their clients share in private sessions. But, therapists are humans, which means they don't always follow the professional rules they're supposed to abide by.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for going off on his son's therapist and threatening to report him after he outed his son. He wrote:

"AITA for going off on my son's therapist and threatening to report him after he outed my son?"

My son "Cordon" (15M) is a wrestler and struggles with being bipolar and bulimic. He's been in therapy since last year after me and his mom started getting a divorce and he wasn't taking it well. Things got so bad that he had to quit wrestling for a bit after his coach caught him throwing up in the bathroom. So far Cordon seemed to be doing better and is on meds that seem to work for him.