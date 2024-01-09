Man upsets niece when he brings 6 people to her wedding. AITA?

The ceremony was wonderful, during the party my sister (Ayla's mother) came to ask if everyone really came, I confirmed, she didn't say anything else and I didn't think about anything else.

On Sunday, my sister sent me a message saying that I had been inconvenient to bring 6 people with me to a wedding with few people and that I should have asked the bride and groom if I could take all my children, which almost didn't have enough seats (some missed the wedding so the number matched).

I said that due to the invitation , Ayla included just "OP's family "as guests and i thought all my 5 children were include and that I wouldn't mind just me and my wife going, but there was no limitation or warning in the invitation.