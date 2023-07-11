Man verbally attacks GF when she says his daughter's personality is 'intolerable.'

When this man is concerned that his GF is being mean to his daughter, he asks Reddit:
I've been seeing 29f 'Tasha' for 2 years and she stays here with me (30m) pretty often these days. I have a 10yo daughter 'Anne' who I have on a week on week off basis.
Anne and Tasha do get along well but I've noticed that the more than Anne stays here, the more 'touched out' she's becoming and losing patience quickly with my kid. Not in a mean way but it's getting under my skin a lot.
So like, my daughter loves people in general. She talks a lot and to be fair, a lot of it is her friend drama. She also makes a point to want you to watch everything she is watching on her tablet so frequently she will come up and be like 'watch this, it's so funny' and most of the time it's not even remotely funny but she thinks it is and just wants to include people.
Or she will stand directly behind you sometimes for no apparent reason and loves touching people. So at least 90% of the time that I have my daughter is quite literally a never ending conversation with very little time between not talking. Tasha is an introvert and needs more space than the normal introvert I've noticed.
Which is great on weeks that we don't have my daughter because I love being able to sit here with her and just have a few hours without speaking at all but that's not possible on the weeks that we have my daughter.
So I picked up Anne on Sunday afternoon and by yesterday morning Tasha was acting weird.bshe said she didn't want to get up from bed to grab herself a coffee because 'as soon as Anne sees me in that kitchen she's going to come out and talk my ear off and I don't want to deal with it today.
I'd like to wake up in peace.' Okay, whatever, I go get her a coffee and set Anne up at the couch with the TV going to give Tasha some 'peace'. But 20 minutes later Anne comes in to our bedroom, sits on the edge of the bed and says 'so whatcha guys doing?' Tasha just puts her coffee down and walks out of the room and says 'showering'.
I go in to the bathroom to ask if she's good because she's acting weird and she goes 'no offense but Anne is super annoying. I don't know how anyone can talk that much and not get tired of their own voice.
Love her but holy f&^k is she annoying.' I told her she better not ever call my kid annoying again and she just looks at me and says 'literally every kid is annoying. I'm not being malicious.
Your kid is annoying and you know it.' So I told her to leave. She packed everything she had here and took off, without talking to Anne, who was asking what was going on, and now refuses to answer any of my texts or calls and has blocked me on social.
The reason why I freaked out was because my kid was in the other room and could have easily heard her say this had she been eavesdropping, which she sometimes does. I feel it's a conversation needed to be had when my kid isn't around. Tasha didn't say it to be malicious and I do know that.
She made a point to not say it directly in front of my daughter but it still doesn't make it okay. Tasha does feel it's justified however because before she left that bathroom, she made a point to say 'your daughter literally tells me she loves annoying people and you're going to sit there and get pissed at me when I tell YOU that it's working.
I will never communicate my frustrations with you again.' Tasha does love Anne a lot and goes out of her way to plan things with Anne directly (like all day spa trips or mani/pedis for the two of them frequently), today was just weird. AITA?
promqueen writes:
YTA, or at least a little blind. I have a 10 year old with ADHD who talks constantly. Even as his mother who loves him completely, I get tired of hearing him, and he is annoying. I’ve been trying to teach him social cues and when it’s okay to talk, and when he should be quiet.
You’re not helping your daughter by not setting boundaries for her. When she came in the bedroom, you should have told her that Tasha needs some quiet time and will come out and talk with her when she’s ready. She’s not a baby, but you’re treating her like one.
thenord09 writes:
Yta. To further add, this isn't everyday Tasha, this is rare 'Tasha just woke up and needs some peace'. You could have just given Tasha some space and handled your own child as Tasha had requested.
People have off days or need to mentally prepare for a demanding day. You 'shoved' Tasha away instead of just giving her a break to wake up.