Man visits late son's grave on living twin's bday, wife says 'stop living in the past.'

Grief hits everyone in radically different ways. Some people create rituals to keep the memory of a loved one alive, while others fill the void with new traditions and hobbies.

There's no one-size-fits-all way to handle a loss, the most important thing is you have space to process in whatever way helps you.

Sadly, this can be more complicated than it sounds when you're married to someone who grieves differently.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for visiting his late baby's grave on his living twin's birthday.

He wrote:

AITA for visiting my late son’s grave on his and his living twin’s birthday?