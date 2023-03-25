Man wants stepdaughter to share room with twin toddlers, gives son his own. AITA?

Family dynamics can be tricky.

Blending two families together often has the potential to raise sibling tensions. One man was upset when his wife didn't agree to his plan to let his son have his own room, while his stepdaughter would have to share a room with her 2-year-old twin stepsiblings.

AITA for wanting my stepdaughter to share a room with her half sisters in our vacation house?

My wife and I have 3 kids together, a 5 year old son and 2 year old twin daughters. My wife also has a 10 year old daughter from a previous relationship.