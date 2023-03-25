Man wants stepdaughter to share room with twin toddlers, gives son his own. AITA?

Blending two families together often has the potential to raise sibling tensions. One man was upset when his wife didn't agree to his plan to let his son have his own room, while his stepdaughter would have to share a room with her 2-year-old twin stepsiblings.
My wife and I have 3 kids together, a 5 year old son and 2 year old twin daughters. My wife also has a 10 year old daughter from a previous relationship.
My wife and I love visiting a town a few hours away from us with the kids and decided this year to buy a house there. We've been looking at houses for a few months now and there's one thing we can't agree on. We can afford a 3 bed 2 bath condo walking distance from all of the shops and restaurants or a 4 bed 2-3 bath house maybe a 5-10 minute drive to everything.