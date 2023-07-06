Man wants to move GF back into house. Kids say, 'we won't forgive you for this.' AITA?

I made the decision to put her in therapy and she just got out of a voluntary in patient program. The family therapist approved of my decision to rent a condo for her while she continues therapy. The condo has 24/7 security and I visit her often. However, I miss her and want her back in my house.

This isn't some fling- I want a future with her. And I saw that my daughter had texted my gf saying ' I know you are a good person- keep up the good work!' So I thought despite them having conflict with my girlfriend, my kids would be willing to welcome her back.

So yesterday while my kids were celebrating the 4th I helped move my girlfriend's stuff back in. However, when my kids got home, they both sprinted to my daughter's room and whispered for a half hour.