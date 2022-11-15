Man asks if he's wrong to want SAHM to wake up early on weekends for the baby.

This is a tricky one. A couple has a six month old child, and the child wakes up a lot. The wife is a stay-at-home-mom, but also a light sleeper, so on the weekend she's asking for help waking up early with the baby. He wants to split the early wake-ups. She's asking for him to take over on his days off. This is where the conflict starts.
My wife and I have a six month old baby girl. She's mostly a SAHM, she works two half days a week and her sister watches the baby. I work full time and go to school one day a week. We've always had an arrangement where she takes care of the household duties (cooking, cleaning, and now baby care) while I happily support her monetarily.
Honestly, we are both living our dream life and my wife does an absolutely spectacular job taking care of me and our little one.