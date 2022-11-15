Man asks if he's wrong to want SAHM to wake up early on weekends for the baby.

This is a tricky one. A couple has a six month old child, and the child wakes up a lot. The wife is a stay-at-home-mom, but also a light sleeper, so on the weekend she's asking for help waking up early with the baby. He wants to split the early wake-ups. She's asking for him to take over on his days off. This is where the conflict starts.

In this post on Reddit from the "Am I The A**hole" subreddit the husband and father is making the argument that on the weekends they should share the pain of getting up early, and he wants people's advice. Here's his story...

My wife and I have a six month old baby girl. She's mostly a SAHM, she works two half days a week and her sister watches the baby. I work full time and go to school one day a week. We've always had an arrangement where she takes care of the household duties (cooking, cleaning, and now baby care) while I happily support her monetarily.

"I happily support her monetarily," is setting off some alarms. Kind of a strange way to say you're bringing home the money to pay for the costs of raising a child, and feeding and housing your family.