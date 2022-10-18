Man wants wife's adult 'kids' to start paying rent; she promised they'd never have to.

I've been married to my wife for 5 years. She has two kids from her previous marriage Jason- 22M and Carla- 19F. When we married, my wife still had 50/50 custody of her kids and she wanted to move into my house.

I converted the attic into a bedroom so both of her kids and us could have our own rooms. Their father is present in their life so I was pretty much designated the guy that married their mom and I'm fine with that.

I sorely underestimated how much having two teenagers in the house would increase bills. When I was single I could do my mortgage and bills fine on my own. Post-marriage everything but the mortgage has gone up, not including spending money for the kids and their extracurriculars.