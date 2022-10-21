Man's ex-wife pours blood on old wedding dress for 'zombie' costume with daughter.

When this man is concerned that his ex wife and daughter are acting "crazy" on halloween, he asks Reddit:
So my ex (37F) and I (38M) have been divorced for a couple of years (3 Halloweens). She is a very (*helicopter sounds*) involved mother.
Despite some animosity, we usually are in good terms, mostly because I constantly remind myself to be the bigger person and I compromise a lot.
Halloween was always a happening when we were together, and she took it to the next level in the last few years.
She spends hours on our kids (9M & 11F) costumes. In our agreement kids alternate each year which parent they are with on Halloween. We are okay with the other parent tagging along to trick or treat.
Last year was my year, but she took the lead (in August or so?) on the costumes and did a concept (zombies) with our daughter.