Man who can't stop his infant from kicking plane seat asks if he handled it wrong.

I got on a 3 hr flight with my wife and 1 year old. He is in the window in his car seat and the row in front is empty. A few rows up there are four of the five seats available. This is for reference, the flight was only 70% full.

My child likes to reach out and touch his feet to the chair in front so we were relieved that we didn't have to spend the entire flight fighting his legs off the seat in front. There's nothing worse than sitting in front of someone smashing your seat from behind the whole time.