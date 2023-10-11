Man's wife loses her mind when he tells his mom she's pregnant. AITA?

When I asked her why that is such a big deal all she could say was"it just is" and that I wouldn't understand.

In my defense, it's not just her news to share, it's OURS and I feel like it was completely reasonable to tell my mom as she is an immediate family member who I am very close with.

I also know for a fact she already told her sister so I just don't see how me telling my mom is a problem. She also never communicated to me that she wanted me to keep the news to myself.

A day later and she's still very much so mad at me, I am getting the silent treatment and she avoids me like I am the one who did something bad. Again, I really don't think I did anything wrong here.