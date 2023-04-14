Man tells wife he can't fulfill her Mother's Day wishes, she says 'you're being rude.'

Remarrying when you already have kids can get super complicated. Not only do you have to navigate the emotions of your romantic relationship, but you have to draw lines around how stepparenthood and what it looks like in your specific situation.
Enforcing these lines, even if they were previously agreed upon, can sometimes lead to hurt feelings and tension.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my wife she cannot use my kids to fulfill her wish?
I (40m) am married to Claire (39f). I have two children with my late wife who are 15 and 16. Claire has a grown son in his 20s. My late wife was Meggie and I still love her and always will. She passed when our kids were 2 and 3 years old. We had talked about the possibility of it happening because she had a job where she put herself at risk to help others. She is still very much part of our story.