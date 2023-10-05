Man won't allow GF to be a SAHM to HER kids. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his GF, he asks Reddit:

"AITAH for not allowing my girlfriend to be a SAHM to HER kids?"

I (28M) have been dating this girl Amy (29F) since May 2022. We met through a mutual friend and things were going pretty well up until a few days ago.

Amy has 2 kids from a previous relationship. Twin boys that are 7 years old now. I get along great with them. Amy and I were starting to discuss moving in together and how that would all work out with the kids.

Things didn’t seem like a problem till she asked if we can find a place that I can afford to pay rent on my own incase she becomes a SAHM. I asked in what instance she would become a SAHM when we aren’t planning on having more kids and I got a vasectomy 2 years ago that she knows of.