Man won't allow in-laws to see daughter after they give her 'pyramid scheme medication.' AITA?

Now, before we left our daughter with my in laws, we provided them with some infant medication, just in case she got sick. Can never be too safe, ya know? Well, we return home from rhe work trip early because our daughter wasn't getting any better, so we picked her up and went home.

We were going to give her a bath, and in the process of taking her jacket off, we found an X-39 patch on her arm. Upon finding it, we immediately called her parents and demanded to know why she had a patch on her.

Her parents tried saying that "It's safe for baby! We even ordered the ones for ages 7 and younger!!" And that "It's practically medication!" (Their words.) Which, still didn't answer our question.