Dad won't let daughter take meds for bedwetting, sites family 'drug abuse.' AITA?

The urge to protect your child at all costs can sometimes alter your viewpoint and have more to do with your own personal experiences.

One man took to Reddit to ask for advice about medicating his daughter. His family, including himself, has a long history of bedwetting well into their teens. This is something that he has had to deal with regarding his own children. His 9-year-old daughter's doctor is recommending medication to help. The problem is, his family also has a long history of drug abuse and he is worried medicating his daughter might be dangerous. His doctor insists that there is no way to abuse this medication but he is not convinced.

'AITAH for not letting my daughter take medication?'

AccomplishedRaise306

My 39m and my wife 38f I have 2 great kids together 14m and 9f.