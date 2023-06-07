Man won't let stepdad 'babysit' full-time, ex-wife says, 'you pay for childcare then.'

Coparenting after a divorce requires a lot of communication and compromise. Just when you've hit a flow with splitting responsibilities and gaining a united front on what the kids need, one factor can shift and bring you back to square one.

Finding good childcare options that are still affordable is challenging. It's crucial your kids feel comfortable and understood, but also, you have to be able to afford to keep some consistency. This is one of the many areas where coparenting with an ex can get extra contentious.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for refusing to pay 100% of the babysitting costs after turning down an offer for free childcare.

He wrote:

AITA for refusing to pay 100% of babysitting costs and declining stepdad's offers to babysit?