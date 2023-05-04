Man yells at wife for using rough soap on kids; people debate cleaning methods.

'AITA for yelling at my wife for using Fast Orange on the kids?'

For those who don't know what fast orange is, it's a heavy-duty hand soap that's full of pumice bits. It's good for cleaning shop dirt and really messy crap off of your hands, but it feels like liquid sandpaper anywhere else. I keep a bottle of it on my workbench in the garage.

Earlier, the kids, who are 5 and 7, were playing in the backyard, and decided to get in a 'sap fight'. They were smearing sap from one of the trees in the backyard onto each other. My wife was watching out the window and started fretting about cleaning it up, and I told her to just let them have fun and I'd clean them up myself when they were done.