Man yells at rude nurse when she insults his wife during messy baby delivery. AITA?

When this man is appalled by a nurse's behavior during his wife's delivery, he asks Reddit:
I (30m) have been on edge lately, and the complications with my wife's (31f) pregnancy have only added to both of our stress, her even more so, obviously. After a long, messy delivery, my wife was having trouble talking and wasn't able to calm down, and was breaking down essentially.
She was just wheezing and reaching for the baby for a few minutes, and a nurse said 'You need to calm down. It's over, it's not about you anymore.' After I got my wife to breath and relax a bit, I approached the nurse and said she should have a heart and understand what my wife was and is going through, she said 'Oh, okay.' in a way that made it clear she didn't care.
So I just looked at her and told her to be quiet if that was how she decided she wanted to waste everyone's time. She said 'If you'd let me do my job, I could help get you three on your way home soon. Is that alright?'
I said I was sorry but I wasn't going to let my wife be treated like that, and if this was a chore for her to deal with, she should rethink being a nurse. I saw her wipe a tear a bit later. I hurt her feelings and I feel bad. My wife says, while the nurse's comment was hurtful to her, she would've preferred I be more understanding. AITA?
derpazor writes:
NTA and you’re a great husband for standing up for your wife. Yes, most of us don’t want conflicts, especially in stressful situations. But your wife went through serious trauma and that was a seriously unkind thing to say to her. “It’s not about you anymore” is a messed up. Your baby needs a healthy mother, not someone who disregards their own health and struggles.
farwest8 writes:
NTA I kicked a nurse out for having an attitude and requested a different one. I'd just had a baby and Idc what was going on in her life at that time to have a crappy attitude but I wasn't about to deal with it ... 24hrs of labour followed by emergency c-section... get your attitude out of my room!! You did the right thing.
randomcpa writes:
NTA. I think the nurse forgot that it’s not about her. It absolutely is about both mother and baby. Even after birth. Considering my experiences with nurses, I wouldn’t be shocked if the nurse was faking it so you didn’t go to the hospital, which you absolutely should do btw. If she treated your wife this way in front of you, how is she treating patients when no one is watching?