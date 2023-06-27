Man yells at rude nurse when she insults his wife during messy baby delivery. AITA?

When this man is appalled by a nurse's behavior during his wife's delivery, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for being rude to a nurse?​​​​​​'

I (30m) have been on edge lately, and the complications with my wife's (31f) pregnancy have only added to both of our stress, her even more so, obviously. After a long, messy delivery, my wife was having trouble talking and wasn't able to calm down, and was breaking down essentially.

She was just wheezing and reaching for the baby for a few minutes, and a nurse said 'You need to calm down. It's over, it's not about you anymore.' After I got my wife to breath and relax a bit, I approached the nurse and said she should have a heart and understand what my wife was and is going through, she said 'Oh, okay.' in a way that made it clear she didn't care.