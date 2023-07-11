Man yells at teacher and makes her cry after finding out she let his son faint in class.

Hell hath no fury like a parent who realized their kid was mistreated by a teacher.

Understandably, no one takes kindly to the mental image of their child feeling afraid to speak up in class, especially about something as important as their health.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for yelling at a teacher and making her cry.

He wrote:

AITA for yelling at my son's teacher and making her cry?

Last Thursday I, 36M got a call from my son's school telling me I needed to come and collect him because he had passed out during class. My son has passed out a good few times before, so we've made sure he knows what to do when he starts to feel faint to make sure he doesn't hurt himself.