Man's current wife and ex wife both want 'child support'; he says he's going broke.

I (M 39) have been married to my wife Stacey (F 30) for 5 years., and we have 2 children together. I also share 3 children with my ex wife Hannah (F 37). Ever since Stacey and I got together she has made it very clear to me that my 3 children are mine and Hannah's responsibility, not hers.

This has worked out well so far, but lately it has been taking a toll on me.

I pay Hannah child support every month, ever since Stacey had our first child she has demanded that I give her the same amount of money each month to keep things "fair." In addition, I have to pay for half of our joint household expenses (i.e., mortgage, utilities, food) and my own car. Stacey pays for the majority of expenses for our children.