Man's current wife and ex wife both want 'child support'; he says he's going broke.

I (M 39) have been married to my wife Stacey (F 30) for 5 years., and we have 2 children together. I also share 3 children with my ex wife Hannah (F 37). Ever since Stacey and I got together she has made it very clear to me that my 3 children are mine and Hannah's responsibility, not hers.
This has worked out well so far, but lately it has been taking a toll on me.
I pay Hannah child support every month, ever since Stacey had our first child she has demanded that I give her the same amount of money each month to keep things "fair." In addition, I have to pay for half of our joint household expenses (i.e., mortgage, utilities, food) and my own car. Stacey pays for the majority of expenses for our children.
Here lies the problem. Stacey has never taken issue with having to care for my and Hannah's children. She picks them up from school, takes them to activities, and ensures they have everything they need.