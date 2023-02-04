Man's daughter loses his girlfriend's dog; he says, 'I was too mad to even hug her.'

My girlfriend Sarah and I had been discussing taking a road trip for a while. We've both been under a lot of stress and wanted to get away. It was my 9-year-old daughter Emily's weekend with me, so we'd be taking her with us.
Sarah's yorkie puppy Daisy had to come along as well. I told Emily that she'd have to stay in the car and watch Daisy while Sarah and I made stops. Emily was fine with that. She was on her iPad and eating snacks anyway.
After a few stops Emily said she was getting bored. I told her we could all do something together later, but she had agreed to this and needed to follow through.
At one point I stopped at a gas station to buy a drink and Sarah went to use the restroom. When I returned, not even 15 minutes later, the back door was wide open and Emily was crying next to the car. Daisy was gone.