Man's daughter loses his girlfriend's dog; he says, 'I was too mad to even hug her.'

"AITA for scolding my daughter for letting the dog run away?"

My girlfriend Sarah and I had been discussing taking a road trip for a while. We've both been under a lot of stress and wanted to get away. It was my 9-year-old daughter Emily's weekend with me, so we'd be taking her with us.

Sarah's yorkie puppy Daisy had to come along as well. I told Emily that she'd have to stay in the car and watch Daisy while Sarah and I made stops. Emily was fine with that. She was on her iPad and eating snacks anyway.

After a few stops Emily said she was getting bored. I told her we could all do something together later, but she had agreed to this and needed to follow through.