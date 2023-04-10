Man's ex wife accuses him of 'starving' son by only cooking healthy food. AITA?

Listen, pizza is delicious.

It can be very difficult to explain to children why in the world they should want to eat broccoli and carrots. They don't taste like chicken nuggets and french fries. We get it. But one dad is being scolded by his ex wife for attempting to feed his son healthy foods. She is autistic and is convinced that he is as well, and that his aversion to foods is part of his condition. The dad, and the professionals they consulted, disagree. However, his wife insists that trying to force healthy meals on their son is essentially starving him. The father thinks that his son is using his mom to get away with eating whatever he wants.

AITA For "letting" my son starve when he's at mine?

dinneraid