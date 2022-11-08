Man's son is dating fiancé's daughter, new wife is 'scandalized.'

When this groom to be is torn about his son's latest romance, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for, while absolutely being okay with it, telling my son it's weird that he is dating his step sister?"

My son 27 is in a relationship with my fiancee's daughter 23. When they met they had no idea that I was dating the mom. My fiancee and I recently set out wedding date and well they figured it out because they both got invitations to the same wedding.

They think it's hilarious. And I think that it's strange but there's nothing wrong. They met in another city while he was working and she was studying.

My wife however is freaking out. She thinks it's a scandal and that I need to tell him to break up with her.