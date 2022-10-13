Someecards Logo
Mom tells 8 yr old daughter to stop meditating, says father's 'kooky' wife is to blame.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 13, 2022 | 10:02 PM
When this mom is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my ex’s wife to stop forcing my daughter to be something she’s not? And drawing the line at crystals & sage?"

I (30f) have an 8 year old daughter Ryan with my ex boyfriend Greg (30m). His wife Olivia (27f) has been with him for about 4 years and Ryan seems to like her.

Olivia is into a bunch of weird things. She’s an actress and was a competitive cheerleader so now Ryan does those things. She does yoga so now Ryan does yoga.

Shes all about pink and rhinestones (even her car is like a Barbie car but shes almost 30) and now my daughter is walking around with sparkles and JoJo Siwa bows.

They go to the spa every week. She’s weird about food and they only buy organic products with the occasional treats thrown in & food outings. Ryan comes home (2 weeks on 2 weeks off) always talking about how this is healthy and that isn’t, Olivia said this & Olivia said that.

Sources: Reddit
