'I'm meeting my 16-year-old son for the VERY first time tomorrow.' + UPDATE

I reach out to the mother via phone and we have a short but pleasant conversation. They are living about 45 minutes away and have been for about the last 12~ years. We agree to meet for a coffee and to catch up (again) the following day (Monday).

We talked for about 5 hours, I saw many photos, heard about the Childs upbringing, his successes, his failures, some funny stories, ALL of the things that a parent would like to hear about their child.

At the end of the meeting, I am asked if I would like to meet the child, at a restaurant somewhere close to the middle of the two of our places on Saturday (tomorrow). I agree to this and am now approx. 16 hours away from this meeting.