Dad bans MIL from visiting sick daughter, says 'your behavior is intolerable.'

When this dad is fed up with his MIL, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting MIL see sick daughter after she started bullying her?"

I (m36) have a daughter (12) 2 Week ago she got diagnosed with leukemia (ALL). I'm a single dad, my wife passed away when our daughter was 2.

my MIL (60) lives 3 hours away but comes to visit pretty often. My MIL always wanted a “girly” daughter. My wife was not into traditionally girly things. Neither is my daughter. That doesn't stop MIL from buying her dresses and other things she will never use.

About 5 days ago daughter asked if she could maybe dye her hair since it'll fall out soon anyway. I figured why not I talked to a friend who works at a salon... now my daughter has super cool blue hair. She had the biggest smile on her face when she saw her new cool hair.