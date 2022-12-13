Dad bans MIL from visiting sick daughter, says 'your behavior is intolerable.'

When this dad is fed up with his MIL, he asks Reddit:
I (m36) have a daughter (12) 2 Week ago she got diagnosed with leukemia (ALL). I'm a single dad, my wife passed away when our daughter was 2.
my MIL (60) lives 3 hours away but comes to visit pretty often. My MIL always wanted a “girly” daughter. My wife was not into traditionally girly things. Neither is my daughter. That doesn't stop MIL from buying her dresses and other things she will never use.
About 5 days ago daughter asked if she could maybe dye her hair since it'll fall out soon anyway. I figured why not I talked to a friend who works at a salon... now my daughter has super cool blue hair. She had the biggest smile on her face when she saw her new cool hair.
MIL came to visit yesterday... She freaked out once she saw her daughter’s hair she was saying daughter had such beautiful blonde hair and now it's ugly. Daughter instantly got teary eyed chemo has already been emotionally exhausting for her she didn't need her grandma making comments like that.