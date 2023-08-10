MIL boycotts son's wedding when bride assigns her a more 'motherly' outfit. AITA?

When this MIL is suspicious of her potentially jealous DIL, she asks Reddit:
My son, 23, and his fiancee, 23 are getting married in early September. I, 44 was assigned ' coral' as my color, and picked out a fancy Calvin Klein dress in coral. Here's the link for reference. It's called the Starburst dress and it's a satin type material.
She wanted me to try it on the other day and has now decided it's not motherly enough and wants me to wear this ugly chiffon pantsuit. I told her I'm fine with what I got, and I'm not sure precisely what the issue is with my dress.
I offered to wear a shawl if my shoulders showing is the issue, but she said no it's too ' se%y' period, and I need to look like a mother, and dress my age. For reference, this is the pantsuit. I told her she is being ridiculous and I would rather just not go. Now she is all mad and my son is upset and trying to mediate. AITA?
immunocompromiseale writes:
NTA and now you know your DIL is jealous of you, I am so sorry. Talk to your son, don’t blame or anything just state that you will not be dressing like the late Queen Mum, and if it’s forced on you, you will bring 6 corgies and be at least 4 gin & tonics in before the vows even happen.
She may see you as some kind of villain, start communicating now, hopefully you can eventually get over this nonsense and laugh about the time she tried to put you in geriatric drag.
originalad789 writes:
NTA - Does she want you to look like Blanche from the Golden Girls? That was my first thought when I saw the pantsuit. It looks like something a senior would’ve worn in the 80’s!
I looked up the Calvin Klein dress and it looks very similar to what my sister wore to her son’s wedding, except hers was a pale pink. If your FDIL didn’t want you to stand out at the wedding, she shouldn’t have assigned such a bright color to you!
lochness writes:
NTA - I'm 42 and there is no way on this planet I would wear that awful Pantsuit, especially if there are going to be photos of me in it!! The calvin klein dress is absolutely fine... Is she just trying to make you look hideous??