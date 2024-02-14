MIL pits DILs against each other 'One of you is coming on vacation. Amy, you're not invited.' AITA? UPDATED.

However, it doesn’t seem like you handled the conversation the best way. But in the end her feelings were going to be hurt either way. Oh well.

brainsbeautybrain writes:

ESH. Your DIL does not need to be invited to everything you do. Not every event is suited for every person in the family. However, you were AH in how you delivered the message. It’s not necessarily what you say, but how you say it.

When you had told them about the trip and DIL asked why she wasn’t invited, you could have said something like you were under the impression that she wouldn’t be enjoy the activity since it was going to be above her difficultly level so you didn’t invite her.