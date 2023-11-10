MIL hosts OWN thanksgiving after DIL disinvites her from hers. Family split apart. AITA?

When this MIL takes Thanksgiving matters into her own hands, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for hosting my own thanksgiving after my DIL didn’t invite me to hers?"

I came here for another opinion. My DIL does not like me, my son got her pregnant in college and I told him to get a paternity test since he was not exclusive with her and she wasn’t either ( he told me, she was seeing other people). He did and he is the father.

The first time I met her, she told me it was not a pleasure to met the person who thinks she is a wh&re. (Never called her that) I tried to explain but got cut off by my son.